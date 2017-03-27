Wrinkled Berry Salsa with Herb & Kale Stems
Berries bring sweetness to an otherwise savory salsa. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Delicious Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (1-inch) chopped kale stems (or other ribs of any leafy vegetable tops, such as chard, collards, or beets)
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup wrinkled imperfect blueberries
  • 1 cup finely chopped scraps (stems and leaves) of fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro, mint, rosemary, dill, tarragon)
  • 1 clove garlic, finely minced
  • Grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped lightly pickled condiment of your choice (like Pickled Rose Petals on page 265 of the book)
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Toasted bread (like Day-Old Charred Garlic Bread on page 154 of the book)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Brush the kale stems with 1 tablespoon of the oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat a dry cast iron skillet over high heat. Add the kale stems and sear for 5 minutes, until lightly browned and softened.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the seared ribs with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, the blueberries, herb stems, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, and pickles. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve on top of toasted bread.

