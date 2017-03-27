Wrinkled Berry Salsa with Herb & Kale Stems

Berries bring sweetness to an otherwise savory salsa. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Delicious Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Brush the kale stems with 1 tablespoon of the oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat a dry cast iron skillet over high heat. Add the kale stems and sear for 5 minutes, until lightly browned and softened.
In a medium bowl, combine the seared ribs with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, the blueberries, herb stems, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, and pickles. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve on top of toasted bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5