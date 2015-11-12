Wok-Seared Steak Majong with Shishito Peppers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add half of the shishito peppers and season with salt and pepper. Stir-fry over moderately high heat until crisp-tender and charred in spots, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the oil, the remaining shishitos and salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a bowl, season the steak with salt and pepper and toss with 1 teaspoon of oil. Sprinkle with the potato starch and toss to coat. Heat the remaining oil in the skillet. Add the steak and stir-fry over moderately high heat until browned, 3 minutes. Add the steak to the shishitos.