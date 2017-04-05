WLTs (Wurst, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwiches) 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves a BLT, but here he opts to mix it up, using juicy bratwurst in place of bacon. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/2 pound bratwurst, cut into 4-inch lengths and thinly sliced lengthwise into slabs 
  • Mayonnaise, for spreading 
  • 8 slices of multigrain sandwich bread, lightly toasted 
  • 2 medium tomatoes, sliced 
  • 2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced on the bias 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Baby lettuce leaves, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the bratwurst and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and sizzling, about  5 minutes.  

Step 2    

Spread mayonnaise on each slice of toast. Arrange the tomato and cucumber slices on 4 slices of the toast and season with salt and pepper. Top with the hot bratwurst and lettuce. Close the sandwiches and serve. 

