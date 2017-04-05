WLTs (Wurst, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwiches) 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple loves a BLT, but here he opts to mix it up, using juicy bratwurst in place of bacon. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the bratwurst and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and sizzling, about 5 minutes.
Spread mayonnaise on each slice of toast. Arrange the tomato and cucumber slices on 4 slices of the toast and season with salt and pepper. Top with the hot bratwurst and lettuce. Close the sandwiches and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This is very healthy for those of you looking to cut back on carbs.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-15
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: This looks like a light option for those looking to stay in shape
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-10
Author Name: Rick Edmondson
Review Body: I tried this and was not very impressed.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-05-16