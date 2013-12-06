Twice-Cooked Broccoli

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook just until bright green, about 2 minutes. Drain, shaking off any excess water.

Step 2

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant, but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the broccoli and cook, stirring, until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.