Twice-Cooked Broccoli
Grace Parisi
March 2014

Ingredients

  • 2 medium heads broccoli, cut into 1 1/2-inch florets
  • Salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and cook just until bright green, about 2 minutes. Drain, shaking off any excess water.

Step 2    

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant, but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the broccoli and cook, stirring, until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

