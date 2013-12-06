In a small saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring just until the sugar dissolves. Let cool.

Step 2

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add 1/4 cup of the syrup, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup Cointreau and 1/2 cup brandy. Shake vigorously until quite cold and strain into 4 frozen, sugar-rimmed martini glass. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 4 more drinks.