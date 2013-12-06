Side Car
Serves : Makes about 8 drinks
Grace Parisi
September 2012

   Classic Cocktail Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 2/3 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup Cointreau
  • 1 cup brandy or cognac
  • Ice
  • Sugar for coating martini glasses

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring just until the sugar dissolves. Let cool.

Step 2    

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add 1/4 cup of the syrup, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup Cointreau and 1/2 cup brandy. Shake vigorously until quite cold and strain into 4 frozen, sugar-rimmed martini glass. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 4 more drinks.

