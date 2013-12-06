Ginger Vanilla Vodka-Tini
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 drinks
Grace Parisi
May 2013

   Cocktail Party Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 2/3 cups sugar
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh ginger
  • Ice
  • 2 cups vanilla vodka

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the water, sugar and fresh ginger and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring just until the sugar is dissolved. Cover and let sit off the heat until cool. Strain pressing hard on the ginger. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add 2 tablespoons of the syrup and 1/4 cup of the vodka. Shake vigorously until quite cold and strain into a martini glass. Repeat with the remaining syrup and vodka to make 7 more drinks.

Read More

