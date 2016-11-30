Wise Guy
© David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Lacy Hawkins

"Verjus is an incredible ingredient and is sadly underutilized behind the bar," says Lacy Hawkins, bartender at The NoMad in New York City. Verjus, the juice of unripened grapes, gives this julep-style mocktail a nuanced tanginess. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 4 sage leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish
  • 1/4 ounce Jalapeño Agave Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • 1 ounce verjus (available at specialty food stores)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • Pinch of Aleppo pepper, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the 4 sage leaves with the Jalapeño Agave Syrup. Add the pineapple juice, verjus, lime juice and salt. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, crushed ice-filled julep cup and garnish with the sage sprig and Aleppo pepper.

Notes

In a heatproof measuring cup, stir 4 ounces agave syrup into 2 ounces hot water until combined. Stir in 1/2 chopped unseeded jalapeño and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain the syrup into a heatproof jar, let cool and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 5 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up