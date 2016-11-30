"Verjus is an incredible ingredient and is sadly underutilized behind the bar," says Lacy Hawkins, bartender at The NoMad in New York City. Verjus, the juice of unripened grapes, gives this julep-style mocktail a nuanced tanginess. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the 4 sage leaves with the Jalapeño Agave Syrup. Add the pineapple juice, verjus, lime juice and salt. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, crushed ice-filled julep cup and garnish with the sage sprig and Aleppo pepper.
Notes
In a heatproof measuring cup, stir 4 ounces agave syrup into 2 ounces hot water until combined. Stir in 1/2 chopped unseeded jalapeño and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain the syrup into a heatproof jar, let cool and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 5 ounces.
