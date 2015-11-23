Winter Veggie Casserole with Tofu Crumble

Tofu adds a subtle heft to this vegetarian casserole that is perfect for both weeknight meals and holiday tables.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots, kale, cabbage, stock and soy sauce and cook, covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Uncover the skillet and cook until all the liquid in the pan has evaporated, about 6 minutes more. Place the vegetables in a 3-quart baking dish.
In a food processor, pulse the breadcrumbs, tofu, oil, cheese, oregano, paprika and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until combined. Crumble the topping evenly over the casserole.
Bake the casserole until the crumble is golden and crisp, about 25 minutes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5