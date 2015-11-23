Winter Veggie Casserole with Tofu Crumble
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Tofu adds a subtle heft to this vegetarian casserole that is perfect for both weeknight meals and holiday tables.

Ingredients

Veggies

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 pound carrots, cut into sticks
  • 1 small bunch kale, stems discarded
  • 1 pound red cabbage, cut into pieces
  • 1 cup chicken stock or water
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

Crumble

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh breadcrumbs
  • 7 ounces firm tofu
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano, crumbled
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    Make the veggies

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots, kale, cabbage, stock and soy sauce and cook, covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Uncover the skillet and cook until all the liquid in the pan has evaporated, about 6 minutes more. Place the vegetables in a 3-quart baking dish.

Step 3    Make the crumble

In a food processor, pulse the breadcrumbs, tofu, oil, cheese, oregano, paprika and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until combined. Crumble the topping evenly over the casserole.

Step 4    

Bake the casserole until the crumble is golden and crisp, about 25 minutes.

