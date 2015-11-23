Winter Veggie Casserole with Tofu Crumble

Step 2 Make the veggies

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots, kale, cabbage, stock and soy sauce and cook, covered, until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Uncover the skillet and cook until all the liquid in the pan has evaporated, about 6 minutes more. Place the vegetables in a 3-quart baking dish.