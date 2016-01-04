Winter Vegetable Minestrone
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Alexandra Guarnaschelli

“I am forever championing root vegetables,” says chef Alex Guarnaschelli of Butter in New York City. “My father made so many wonderful salads from celery root and other underloved vegetables when I was growing up.” Here, she simmers celery root and rutabaga in a spicy, basil-scented broth for a winter version of the Italian classic. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, quartered and very thinly sliced
  • 1 leek, white and pale green parts only, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4inch thick
  • 1 carrot, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 large celery root, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 medium rutabaga, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  •  1 quart vegetable broth
  • One 15-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, drained and crushed by hand
  • One 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 celery rib, thinly sliced
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cup packed basil leaves, chopped
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, leek, carrot and crushed red pepper, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the celery root, rutabaga and sugar. Add the broth, tomatoes and 1 quart of water and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low, cover and simmer until the rutabaga is tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the beans, celery rib and garlic and simmer for 5 minutes. Add more water if the soup is too thick. Stir in the basil, cheese and vinegar, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The minestrone can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

