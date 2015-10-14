Winter Squash Soup with Kale and Fideos

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a cast-iron skillet until smoking, 3 minutes. Add the yellow onion cut side down and cook over high heat, without turning, until completely charred, 5 minutes. Transfer the onion halves to a plate.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the reserved squash skins and seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the broth, charred onion, tomatoes, ginger, cloves, cinnamon stick and 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to a simmer over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the broth is a deep golden brown, about 1 hour. Strain the squash broth and return it to the saucepan; keep warm.

Step 3 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the fideos with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Toast in the oven until golden, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 4 On the rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash cubes with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the squash until beginning to brown but still slightly firm, about 12 minutes.