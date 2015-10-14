Winter Squash Soup with Kale and Fideos

This light yet hearty, healthy soup from Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov gets extra flavor from charred onion and warm, sweet spices like ginger and cinnamon. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a cast-iron skillet until smoking, 3 minutes. Add the yellow onion cut side down and cook over high heat, without turning, until completely charred, 5 minutes. Transfer the onion halves to a plate.
In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the reserved squash skins and seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the broth, charred onion, tomatoes, ginger, cloves, cinnamon stick and 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to a simmer over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the broth is a deep golden brown, about 1 hour. Strain the squash broth and return it to the saucepan; keep warm.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the fideos with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Toast in the oven until golden, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
On the rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash cubes with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the squash until beginning to brown but still slightly firm, about 12 minutes.
Bring the broth to a simmer. Add the kale and pearl onions and cook over moderately high heat until the onions start to soften, 5 minutes. Add the squash and fideos and cook until the fideos are al dente, 8 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Make Ahead
