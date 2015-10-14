Winter Squash Soup with Kale and Fideos
Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Solomonov
November 2015

This light yet hearty, healthy soup from Philadelphia chef Michael Solomonov gets extra flavor from charred onion and warm, sweet spices like ginger and cinnamon.      Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 yellow onion, halved     
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 2 1/2-pound red kuri squash—scrubbed, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces, skin and seeds reserved
  • 8 cups Rooster Soup Co. Broth or water
  • 1 cup canned crushed tomatoes
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, thinly sliced
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 1/2 ounce fideos or angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
  • 1 small bunch of kale, stemmed and coarsely chopped (3 cups)
  • 1 cup thawed frozen pearl onions, halved

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a cast-iron skillet until smoking, 3 minutes. Add  the yellow onion cut side down and cook over high heat, without turning, until completely charred, 5 minutes. Transfer the onion halves to a plate. 

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the reserved squash skins and seeds and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the broth, charred onion, tomatoes, ginger, cloves, cinnamon stick and 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to a simmer over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the broth is a deep golden brown, about 1 hour. Strain the squash broth and return it to the saucepan; keep warm.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the fideos with 1 teaspoon of the olive oil. Toast in the oven until golden, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. 

Step 4    

On the rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash cubes with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the squash until beginning to brown but still slightly firm, about 12 minutes.

Step 5    

Bring the broth to a simmer. Add the kale and pearl onions and cook over moderately high heat until the onions start to soften, 5 minutes. Add the squash and fideos and cook until the fideos are al dente, 8 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving .

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up