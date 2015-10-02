Winter Slaw
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Russ Crandall
December 2014

This straightforward and warming winter slaw is a perfect accompaniment to any hearty stew or winter roast. It’s equally delicious as lunch on its own during the brisk and windy months. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 head green cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 head red cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, julienned
  • 1 small handful fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt plus more to taste
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, divided
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds, divided

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large mixing bowl, add the cabbage, onion, carrots and mint leaves. In a separate bowl, combine the mustard, vinegar, oil, lemon juice and salt.

Step 2    

Pour the liquid into the mixing bowl, then combine by hands. Taste and add salt if needed. Mix in 2/3 of the walnuts and pomegranate seeds, then scatter the remaining walnuts and pomegranate seeds on top and serve.

