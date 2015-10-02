Winter Slaw

In a large mixing bowl, add the cabbage, onion, carrots and mint leaves. In a separate bowl, combine the mustard, vinegar, oil, lemon juice and salt.

Step 2

Pour the liquid into the mixing bowl, then combine by hands. Taste and add salt if needed. Mix in 2/3 of the walnuts and pomegranate seeds, then scatter the remaining walnuts and pomegranate seeds on top and serve.