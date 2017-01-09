Winter Salad with Walnut Milk Vinaigrette 

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts in a pie plate and toast for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant. Let cool.

Step 2

In a blender, puree the cooled walnuts with the water until smooth. Add the vinegar and pulse to combine. Using a fine-mesh sieve set over a small bowl, strain the walnuts, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Whisk in the olive and walnut oils and season the dressing with salt and pepper.