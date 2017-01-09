Winter Salad with Walnut Milk Vinaigrette 
JUSTIN CHAPPLE
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
George Mendes
February 2017

NYC chef George Mendes of Aldea and Lupulo restaurants likes using nut milks to flavor all sorts of things, including this creamy and rich-tasting vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup walnut halves 
  • 1/2 cup water 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sherry vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon walnut oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 small head of red leaf lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces 
  • One 8-ounce head of escarole, white and light green leaves only, torn into bite-size pieces 
  • Thinly sliced candy-striped beets, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts in a pie plate and toast for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant. Let cool.  

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the cooled walnuts with the water until smooth. Add the vinegar and pulse to combine. Using a fine-mesh sieve set over a small bowl, strain the walnuts, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Whisk in the olive and walnut oils and season the dressing with salt and pepper. 

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, combine the lettuce, escarole and beets. Add the vinaigrette and toss well; serve. 

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

