Winter Kale Salad
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Ian Knauer
January 2014

This refreshing salad features an array of super-healthy ingredients: kale, apple and pecans. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon grainy mustard
  • 3/4 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 bunch curly kale
  • 1 large red apple, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 red onion, finely chopped 
  • 1/2 cup pecan halves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a salad bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, mustard, sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2    

Remove the kale from the stems and pulse the leaves in batches in a food processor until finely chopped.

Step 3    

Toss the kale, apple, onion, and pecans with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up