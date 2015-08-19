Winter Kale Salad

© Ian Knauer
This refreshing salad features an array of super-healthy ingredients: kale, apple and pecans. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a salad bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, mustard, sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
Step 2
Remove the kale from the stems and pulse the leaves in batches in a food processor until finely chopped.
Step 3
Toss the kale, apple, onion, and pecans with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5