Winter Greens Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

If you’re looking for a simple but special salad that will hold up on the table beautifully during a long meal (no more wilted greens!), this fresh-herb-and-buttermilk-dressed salad from cookbook author Melissa Clark is perfect. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and toast for about 10 minutes, until golden. Let cool.
In a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the lemon juice, tarragon, chives and garlic. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, combine the endive, arugula, kale and scallions with 1 cup of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the salad to a platter, top with the pecans and serve with the remaining dressing at the table.
Author Name: mail2maggie
Review Body: where is the kale in the ingredient list?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-11
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Decent salad, not one of my favorites from food and wine.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-01-18