Winter Greens Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Melissa Clark
November 2016

If you’re looking for a simple but special salad that will hold up on the table beautifully during a long meal (no more wilted greens!), this fresh-herb-and-buttermilk-dressed salad from cookbook author Melissa Clark is perfect. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
  • 2/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 ounces Belgian and curly endive, chopped (4 cups)
  • 6 cups lightly packed arugula or spinach (4 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecans in a pie plate and toast for about 10 minutes, until golden. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the lemon juice, tarragon, chives and garlic. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, combine the endive, arugula, kale and scallions with 1 cup of the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the salad to a platter, top with the pecans and serve with the remaining dressing at the table.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for 3 days.

