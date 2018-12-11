Winter Citrus with Frozen Yogurt and Pistachios

Suzanne Goin, the chef at the famed Lucques in Los Angeles, marked 20 years of business in 2018 with a dinner that celebrated her now-classic blend of French cuisine and California produce. This light winter dessert celebrates citrus and dresses it up with browned butter, frozen yogurt, and sbrisolona.
How to Make It
Using a paring knife, cut away and discard peels from citrus. Slice half of citrus crosswise into rounds. Cut remaining citrus into sections. Chill fruit until ready to serve.
Melt butter in a small skillet over medium, stirring often, just until butter begins to brown, 2 minutes and 30 seconds to 3 minutes. Add pistachios, and toast, stirring constantly, until pistachios are golden brown, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Remove pistachios from skillet, and set aside.
To serve, divide citrus segments and rounds evenly among 6 chilled shallow bowls, leaving a well in center of each. Place 1/3 cup frozen yogurt in center of citrus in each bowl. Spoon 1 teaspoon honey over frozen yogurt in each bowl; place one slice of pistachio sbrisolona in each bowl. Scatter toasted pistachios over and around frozen yogurt and citrus. Sprinkle servings with salt.