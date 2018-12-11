Winter Citrus with Frozen Yogurt and Pistachios

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a paring knife, cut away and discard peels from citrus. Slice half of citrus crosswise into rounds. Cut remaining citrus into sections. Chill fruit until ready to serve.

Step 2 Melt butter in a small skillet over medium, stirring often, just until butter begins to brown, 2 minutes and 30 seconds to 3 minutes. Add pistachios, and toast, stirring constantly, until pistachios are golden brown, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Remove pistachios from skillet, and set aside.