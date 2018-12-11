Winter Citrus with Frozen Yogurt and Pistachios
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Suzanne Goin
January 2019

Suzanne Goin, the chef at the famed Lucques in Los Angeles, marked 20 years of business in 2018 with a dinner that celebrated her now-classic blend of French cuisine and California produce. This light winter dessert celebrates citrus and dresses it up with browned butter, frozen yogurt, and sbrisolona.

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds mixed citrus (such as blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, and tangerines)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup pistachios, slightly crushed
  • 2 cups vanilla frozen yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons wildflower honey
  • Pistachio Sbrisolona
  • Flaky sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a paring knife, cut away and discard peels from citrus. Slice half of citrus crosswise into rounds. Cut remaining citrus into sections. Chill fruit until ready to serve.

Step 2    

Melt butter in a small skillet over medium, stirring often, just until butter begins to brown, 2 minutes and 30 seconds to 3 minutes. Add pistachios, and toast, stirring constantly, until pistachios are golden brown, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Remove pistachios from skillet, and set aside.

Step 3    

To serve, divide citrus segments and rounds evenly among 6 chilled shallow bowls, leaving a well in center of each. Place 1/3 cup frozen yogurt in center of citrus in each bowl. Spoon 1 teaspoon honey over frozen yogurt in each bowl; place one slice of pistachio sbrisolona in each bowl. Scatter toasted pistachios over and around frozen yogurt and citrus. Sprinkle servings with salt.

