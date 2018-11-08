Winter Chicory Salad with Kumquats and Date Dressing

At Jardinière in San Francisco, chef-owner Traci Des Jardins is constantly looking for dishes with a balance of sweet, acid, and salt. This recipe hits all those notes for a crunchy, salty, sweet, bitter winter salad. A mix of young chicories, like endive, frisée, and radicchio, make for a blast of color welcome during colder months. If kumquats are unavailable, use paper-thin slices of unpeeled clementines.