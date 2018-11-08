Winter Chicory Salad with Kumquats and Date Dressing
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Traci Des Jardins
December 2018

At Jardinière in San Francisco, chef-owner Traci Des Jardins is constantly looking for dishes with a balance of sweet, acid, and salt. This recipe hits all those notes for a crunchy, salty, sweet, bitter winter salad. A mix of young chicories, like endive, frisée, and radicchio, make for a blast of color welcome during colder months. If kumquats are unavailable, use paper-thin slices of unpeeled clementines.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
  • 2 cups kumquats, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds, seeds removed, divided
  • 1/2 cup dried pitted dates, thinly sliced, divided
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 4 Belgian endive leaves, sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 2 cups bright yellow frisée leaves (from 1 large head, use yellow leaves only) 
  • 2 cups packed fresh arugula
  • 1 cup packed fresh mizuna
  • 1 cup sliced Treviso or Chioggia radicchio
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves, cut into thin strips
  • 1/2 cup toasted salted pistachios
  • 4 ounces aged pecorino Romano cheese, shaved with a Y-shaped vegetable peeler (about 2 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together olive oil, sherry vinegar, orange juice, shallot, 1 tablespoon kumquats, and 1 tablespoon dates until blended. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2    

Place remaining kumquats and dates in a large bowl. Reserve and set aside 6 tablespoons vinaigrette. Drizzle remaining vinaigrette over kumquat mixture, and, using your hands, pull dates apart into individual slices. Add endive, frisée, arugula, mizuna, radicchio, parsley, and mint; gently toss to coat. Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3    

To serve, divide salad evenly among 6 plates; drizzle 1 tablespoon of the reserved vinaigrette over top and around each salad. Garnish with pistachios and shaved pecorino Romano.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up