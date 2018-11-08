Winter Chicory Salad with Kumquats and Date Dressing

At Jardinière in San Francisco, chef-owner Traci Des Jardins is constantly looking for dishes with a balance of sweet, acid, and salt. This recipe hits all those notes for a crunchy, salty, sweet, bitter winter salad. A mix of young chicories, like endive, frisée, and radicchio, make for a blast of color welcome during colder months. If kumquats are unavailable, use paper-thin slices of unpeeled clementines.
How to Make It
Whisk together olive oil, sherry vinegar, orange juice, shallot, 1 tablespoon kumquats, and 1 tablespoon dates until blended. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Place remaining kumquats and dates in a large bowl. Reserve and set aside 6 tablespoons vinaigrette. Drizzle remaining vinaigrette over kumquat mixture, and, using your hands, pull dates apart into individual slices. Add endive, frisée, arugula, mizuna, radicchio, parsley, and mint; gently toss to coat. Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
To serve, divide salad evenly among 6 plates; drizzle 1 tablespoon of the reserved vinaigrette over top and around each salad. Garnish with pistachios and shaved pecorino Romano.