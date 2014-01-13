Winter Acorn Squash, Turkey and Mushroom Soup
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
December 2014

This winter acorn squash stew is perfect for cooking with all your leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Slideshow: More Turkey Soups

Ingredients

  • 1 medium acorn squash (about 2 pounds), seeded and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground sage
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 1/4 pound sliced mushrooms
  • 1 cup cooked turkey, cubed or shredded
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 1 minute or until soft.

Step 2    

Stir in the acorn squash, bay leaf, sage, chicken stock and Worcestershire sauce. Bring up to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat to a simmer.

Step 3    

Simmer for 10 minutes or until acorn squash is nearly tender. Stir in the mushrooms and cooked turkey. Continue simmering for 10 minutes, or until mushrooms are tender. Season with black pepper, additional salt if desired, and garnish with the parsley.

