Wine Punch with Melon Ice Cubes

Using a large melon baller, scoop balls from the cantaloupe or honeydew, or a mix of the two. Transfer the melon balls to a baking sheet and freeze until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, dissolve the honey in the warm water and refrigerate until chilled. In a small pitcher, stir the honey syrup with the Riesling, Cointreau and lemon juice. Put the frozen melon balls in 6 wineglasses and pour in the punch. Garnish with lemon basil sprigs.