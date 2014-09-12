Wine Punch with Melon Ice Cubes

© Ryan Dausch
Derek Brown sweetens this Riesling-based punch with honey syrup. Keeping it cool are frozen melon balls, which are fun to eat once they start to thaw. Slideshow: Party Punches
How to Make It
Step 1
Using a large melon baller, scoop balls from the cantaloupe or honeydew, or a mix of the two. Transfer the melon balls to a baking sheet and freeze until firm, at least 2 hours.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, dissolve the honey in the warm water and refrigerate until chilled. In a small pitcher, stir the honey syrup with the Riesling, Cointreau and lemon juice. Put the frozen melon balls in 6 wineglasses and pour in the punch. Garnish with lemon basil sprigs.
