Wine-Poached Strawberries  and Apricots 
Victor Protasio
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
April 2019

Cooking with wine is an awesome thing. It adds balance, depth of flavor, and accents the aroma of food. But popping open an entire bottle of wine for one recipe often leaves you with just a glass or two to pour—certainly not enough to last through dinner! So you open another bottle, and unless you drink that entire bottle, you’re back to where you started. This makes me wonder: Is using an entire bottle in one recipe—even in beef bourguignon—downright ridiculous? To prove that it’s not, Justin Chapple developed this Mad Genius recipe for whole-bottle cooking. Semi-dry Riesling, which is refreshing and not too sweet, is the secret to this impressive, balanced dessert. Dried apricots lend a gentle bitterness while the strawberries add sweetness and impart the rosiest color. Unsweetened whipped cream make you nervous? Trust us—the boozy berries provide all the sweetness this dessert needs.

Ingredients

  • 1 (750-ml) bottle semi-dry Riesling
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar, or more to taste
  • 1 tarragon sprig
  • 1/2 cup dried apricots (preferably California) (about 4 ounces)
  • 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled (halved lengthwise if large)
  • Unsweetened whipped cream, for serving
  • Fresh tarragon leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large bowl with ice and water; place a large heatproof bowl on top. Stir together wine, sugar, and tarragon sprig in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium. Add apricots, and cook 2 minutes. Add strawberries; reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until fruit just softens, about 3 minutes. Transfer fruit mixture to bowl set over ice-water bath, and let stand until cool, about 45 minutes.

Step 2    

Serve fruit and wine mixture in glasses topped with unsweetened whipped cream and garnished with tarragon leaves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up