Wine-Poached Pears with Prunes and Citrus

This recipe for poached pears is very forgiving. You can use white wine or red, add prunes or not. If your pears aren't perfectly ripe, you may need to cook them longer than specified. Beautiful Desserts
How to Make It
Peel the pears, leaving on some lengthwise strips of skin to make an attractive pattern. In a saucepan small enough to hold the pears snugly, combine the wine and sugar and simmer over high heat until the sugar is dissolved. Add the pears, prunes, orange and lemon slices, butter and cinnamon. Set a large heatproof plate directly on the pears to keep them submerged and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, turning the pears once, until they are tender when pierced, about 20 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pears and prunes to a large shallow dish. Discard the orange and lemon slices. Simmer the poaching liquid until it is reduced to a thick syrup, about 15 minutes. Pour the syrup over the fruit and serve warm or at room temperature.
