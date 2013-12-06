Wine-Poached Pears with Prunes and Citrus

Step 1

Peel the pears, leaving on some lengthwise strips of skin to make an attractive pattern. In a saucepan small enough to hold the pears snugly, combine the wine and sugar and simmer over high heat until the sugar is dissolved. Add the pears, prunes, orange and lemon slices, butter and cinnamon. Set a large heatproof plate directly on the pears to keep them submerged and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, turning the pears once, until they are tender when pierced, about 20 minutes.