Wine-Braised Beef with Green-Garlic Soubise and Young Chicories
Victor Protasio
Active Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Total Time
14 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Suzanne Goin
January 2019

Suzanne Goin, the chef at the famed Lucques in Los Angeles, marked 20 years of business in 2018 with a dinner that celebrated her now-classic blend of French cuisine and California produce. Beef cheeks, which are available at whole-animal butcher shops, have lots of connective tissue, which melts with braised and adds to the glistening, wine-fortified sauce.

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds cleaned beef cheeks or chuck roast, cut into 2-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/8 teaspoon cracked black pepper, divided
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 medium-size yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 2 1/2 cups hearty red wine (such as Burgundy)
  • 1 1/2 cups ruby port
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 6 cups beef or veal stock
  • 4 flat-leaf parsley sprigs
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 8 loosely packed cups mixed baby chicories (such as radicchio, treviso, dandelion, and baby kale) (about 4 ounces)
  •  1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Green-Garlic Soubise

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place beef cheeks on a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet; season with thyme leaves and 1 tablespoon black pepper. Place thyme sprigs on top of beef cheeks. Cover and chill 8 hours or overnight. Let beef cheeks stand at room temperature 1 hour and 30 minutes before cooking.

Step 2    

Sprinkle beef cheeks with 1 tablespoon salt. Preheat oven to 325°F. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large Dutch oven until oil is fragrant and almost smoking. Add beef cheeks, and sear, turning occasionally, until deeply browned on all sides, 15 to 20 minutes; transfer to a plate. Reduce heat to medium-high; add onion, carrot, and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are lightly caramelized, about 5 minutes. Stir in red wine, port, and vinegar, scraping bottom of Dutch oven to loosen any browned bits. Bring to a boil over high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by three-fourths, about 15 minutes. Add stock, and bring to a boil.

Step 3    

Add parsley, bay leaves, and beef cheeks and their juices. Cover Dutch oven tightly with aluminum foil; cover with lid. Braise in preheated oven until meat is tender and easily pierced with a paring knife, about 3 hours. Remove from oven, uncover, and set aside. Increase oven temperature to 400°F.

Step 4    

Let meat rest 30 minutes in juices, then transfer meat to a large plate. Pour braising liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer over a bowl; discard solids. Let strained liquid stand 5 minutes; skim off and discard fat. Return beef cheeks and strained braising liquid to Dutch oven.

Step 5    

Roast, uncovered, at 400°F until meat is hot and caramelized on top, about 15 minutes.

Step 6    

Toss together chicories, lemon juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Season with remaining 1/8 teaspoon black pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 7    

To serve, divide hot green-garlic soubise evenly among 6 large bowls; top evenly with dressed chicories. Place beef cheeks on chicories, and ladle some braising liquid over each serving.

Suggested Pairing

Earthy, herbal Cabernet Franc.

