Wine and Dried Fruit Short Ribs
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
August 2014

This isn't your traditional ribs recipe: add apricots, prunes, cranberries and red wine for a rich, fruity texture. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 bone-in beef short ribs or 2 pounds flanken
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 medium leeks, white and pale green parts only, washed and chopped
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 cup dried apricots
  • 1/2 cup prunes
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 2 bay leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the short ribs all over with 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the butter over high heat until hot. Sear the beef, turning, until browned, 8 to 10 minutes total. Transfer the beef to a plate as cooked.

Step 2    

Stir the leeks into the crock pot, scraping up any browned bits, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Place the beef, along with any accumulated juices, back into the pot and stir in the wine, stock, apricots, prunes, cranberries, bay leaves, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the stew on low, covered, until the meat is very tender, about 6 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

