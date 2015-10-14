Wilted Swiss Chard With Warm Piccata Vinaigrette

© Christina Holmes
F&W’s Kay Chun uses the typical piccata flavors of lemon, capers and garlic in her tasty sautéed greens. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the capers and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and golden, 3 minutes. In batches, stir in the chard until wilted. Add the lemon juice and parsley, season with salt and pepper and serve.
