Wilted Swiss Chard With Warm Piccata Vinaigrette
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Kay Chun
November 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun uses the typical piccata flavors of lemon, capers and garlic in her tasty sautéed greens. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup drained capers
  • 1/4 cup minced garlic
  • 3 bunches of Swiss chard, stemmed and leaves coarsely chopped (24 cups)
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the capers and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and golden, 3 minutes. In batches, stir in the chard until wilted. Add the lemon juice and parsley, season with salt and pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up