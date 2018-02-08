Willett Rye Swizzle
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Food & Wine
March 2018

You can use any lighter-bodied, high-proof aged rye whiskey in this cocktail, but the combination of Tippleman’s syrup and Willett whiskey makes for a sublime spring drink. Slideshow: More Rye Whiskey

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Willett Family Estate Bottled 3-Year Small Batch Rye, or other high-proof, light-bodied rye
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce Tippleman's Double Spiced Falernum Cocktail Syrup
  • 3 drops aromatic bitters (such as Angostura)
  • Lime wheel and fresh mint sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Pour rye, lime juice, and Falernum syrup over ice. Stir until glass is frosty, about 20 seconds. Top with bitters. Garnish with lime wheel and mint sprig; serve with a straw.

