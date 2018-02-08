Willett Rye Swizzle

You can use any lighter-bodied, high-proof aged rye whiskey in this cocktail, but the combination of Tippleman’s syrup and Willett whiskey makes for a sublime spring drink. Slideshow: More Rye Whiskey
How to Make It
Step
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Pour rye, lime juice, and Falernum syrup over ice. Stir until glass is frosty, about 20 seconds. Top with bitters. Garnish with lime wheel and mint sprig; serve with a straw.
