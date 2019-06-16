Wild Rice–Crusted Trout

How to Make It

Step 1 Pour oil to a depth of 1/2 inch into a large skillet, and heat over medium-high to 375°F. Add half of rice, and cook until rice has popped (like popcorn) and is golden brown, about 1 minute. With a slotted spoon, transfer rice to a plate lined with paper towels, and let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Repeat with remaining rice. (You should have about 2 cups popped rice.) Place cooled rice in a blender or food processor, and process into a coarse powder, about 2 minutes.

Step 2 Season fish with salt and pepper. Whisk eggs and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Place flour in a medium bowl, and place wild rice powder in a separate medium bowl. Working with 1 fillet at a time, dredge fish in flour, dip in beaten eggs, and dredge in wild rice powder, pressing lightly to adhere. Set aside.