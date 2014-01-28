Wild Rice with Roasted Chicken
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
February 2012

Serve a simple green salad or vegetable on the side, and you have a perfect, healthy weeknight dinner. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skin-on chicken breasts (about 2 large)
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
  • 1 cup wild rice
  • 8 cups cold water
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Arrange the chicken breasts on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Rub the chicken with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the thyme over the chicken. Roast in the oven for 40 minutes, or until the skin is crisp and the chicken is cooked through.

Step 2    

Remove to a cutting board and rest for 5 minutes, then sliced 1/2-inch thick on a bias.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the rice with the water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the wild rice is tender but still chewy, about 1 hour. Drain the wild rice well.

Step 4    

In a small skillet, toast the almonds over medium heat until golden brown.

Step 5    

Toss the wild rice with the butter, parsley and almonds. Season with salt and transfer to a platter. Arrange the chicken on top of the wild rice and serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up