Wild Rice Salad with Beets, Grapes and Pecans

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large saucepan, cover the rice with at least 3 inches of water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Drain well, then spread on a large â€¨baking sheet to cool; stir occasionally.

Step 2 Meanwhile, rub the beets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 30 minutes, until just tender. Let cool, then rub off the skins and cut into 1/2-inch wedges.

Step 3 Spread the pecans in a pie plate. Bake for about 10 minutes, until fragrant and browned. Let cool, then coarsely chop.