Wild Rice Salad with Beets, Grapes and Pecans

This wild rice dish from Food & Wine's Justin Chapple will be the prettiest and brightest-tasting side dish on the Thanksgiving table, but it's equally good any time of the year.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large saucepan, cover the rice with at least 3 inches of water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Drain well, then spread on a large â€¨baking sheet to cool; stir occasionally.
Meanwhile, rub the beets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 30 minutes, until just tender. Let cool, then rub off the skins and cut into 1/2-inch wedges.
Spread the pecans in a pie plate. Bake for about 10 minutes, until fragrant and browned. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
In a large serving bowl, whisk the vinegar with the shallot and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Add the rice, beets and grapes and toss well. Season with salt and pepper; toss again. Fold in the arugula and pecans and serve.
Make Ahead
