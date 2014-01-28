Wild Rice with Roasted Fennel and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

For this wild rice dish you can roast the fennel a few days in advance—it will only get more flavorful. Slideshow: Fennel Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss the fennel with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roast in the oven for 40 minutes, or until the fennel is tender and caramelized.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the rice with the water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the wild rice is tender but still chewy, about 1 hour. Drain the wild rice well.
Toss the wild rice with 2 tablespoons olive oil, the fennel, tomatoes, olives and parsley. Season with salt and transfer to a platter.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5