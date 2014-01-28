Wild Rice with Roasted Fennel and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
February 2012

For this wild rice dish you can roast the fennel a few days in advance—it will only get more flavorful. Slideshow: Fennel Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fennel, thinly sliced into wedges
  • Olive oil
  • 1 cup wild rice
  • 8 cups cold water
  • Sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced kalamata olives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss the fennel with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roast in the oven for 40 minutes, or until the fennel is tender and caramelized.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the rice with the water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the wild rice is tender but still chewy, about 1 hour. Drain the wild rice well.

Step 3    

Toss the wild rice with 2 tablespoons olive oil, the fennel, tomatoes, olives and parsley. Season with salt and transfer to a platter.

