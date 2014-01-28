Wild Rice with Roasted Cauliflower and Nuts

This elegant dish would be a welcome accompaniment to a simple roast chicken. Slideshow: Healthy Side Dishes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender and caramelized.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the rice with the water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the wild rice is tender but still chewy, about 1 hour. Drain the wild rice well.
In a small skillet, toast the almonds over medium heat until golden brown.
Toss the wild rice with 2 tablespoons olive oil, the cauliflower, mint, almonds and golden raisins, if using. Season with salt and transfer to a platter.