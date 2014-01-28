Wild Rice with Roasted Cauliflower and Nuts
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
April 2012

This elegant dish would be a welcome accompaniment to a simple roast chicken. Slideshow: Healthy Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cauliflower florets (from 1 small head cauliflower)
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup wild rice
  • 8 cups cold water
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds
  • 1/4 cup chopped mint
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roast in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender and caramelized.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cover the rice with the water, add 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the wild rice is tender but still chewy, about 1 hour. Drain the wild rice well.

Step 3    

In a small skillet, toast the almonds over medium heat until golden brown.

Step 4    

Toss the wild rice with 2 tablespoons olive oil, the cauliflower, mint, almonds and golden raisins, if using. Season with salt and transfer to a platter.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up