Wild Rice with Mushrooms, Cranberries, and Chestnuts
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
By Alecia Moore and Robbie Graham-Wise
November 2019

With just enough cranberries in each bite to balance out the earthiness in the rice blend and mushrooms, this rice salad can be served warm or at room temperature.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked wild rice blend (such as Lundberg) (about 9 ounces)
  • 2 3/4 cups chicken broth, divided
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 leeks, trimmed, halved lengthwise, and finely chopped
  • 2 carrots, finely chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 pound fresh wild mushrooms, cut into large pieces
  • 1 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
  • 1 cup roasted and peeled whole chestnuts (such as Gefen), or toasted pecans, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon white truffle oil, optional
  • Fresh sage leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together rice, 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, bay leaves, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until liquid is absorbed, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, until rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and set aside.

Step 2    

While rice cooks, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add leeks, carrots, celery, shallots, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks are crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Add chopped sage and thyme leaves, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer mushroom mixture to a large bowl; fold in wild rice, cranberries, chestnuts, remaining 1/4 cup chicken broth, remaining 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, and, if using, truffle oil until well mixed. Transfer to a serving dish, and top with sage leaves.

Make Ahead

This rice salad can be made 2 days ahead and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature and garnish with sage just before serving.

