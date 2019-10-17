Wild Rice with Mushrooms, Cranberries, and Chestnuts

Stir together rice, 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, bay leaves, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until liquid is absorbed, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, until rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and set aside.

Step 2

While rice cooks, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add leeks, carrots, celery, shallots, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks are crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Add chopped sage and thyme leaves, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer mushroom mixture to a large bowl; fold in wild rice, cranberries, chestnuts, remaining 1/4 cup chicken broth, remaining 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, and, if using, truffle oil until well mixed. Transfer to a serving dish, and top with sage leaves.