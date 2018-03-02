Wild Rice and Golden Beet Salad 
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Carissa Mondavi
April 2018

Carissa Mondavi steams the golden beets gently to preserve their color and toothsomeness before tossing with nutty wild rice. Roasted leeks, walnuts, and a chive-and-Champagne vinaigrette complete this simple spring salad.   Slideshow: More Wild Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked wild rice 
  • 2 medium golden beets (about 1 pound) 
  • 2 medium leeks 
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided 
  • 1/2 cup torn fresh flat-leaf parsley 
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives 
  • 1/2 cup toasted walnuts, finely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook rice according to package directions. Rinse under cool water, and drain well. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, bring 11/2 inches of water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket. Peel beets, and place in basket. Cover and cook until still slightly firm but tender enough for a fork to slide in with ease, about 30 minutes. Remove and set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut beets into 1/2-inch pieces, and let cool completely.  

Step 3    

Rinse leeks; cut off and discard dark green tops. Cut leeks in half lengthwise, then cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Toss together leeks, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven 12 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.  

Step 4    

Toss together rice, leeks, parsley, chives, walnuts, vinegar, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add beets, and gently toss.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up