Wild Rice and Golden Beet Salad 

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook rice according to package directions. Rinse under cool water, and drain well. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Meanwhile, bring 11/2 inches of water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket. Peel beets, and place in basket. Cover and cook until still slightly firm but tender enough for a fork to slide in with ease, about 30 minutes. Remove and set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut beets into 1/2-inch pieces, and let cool completely.