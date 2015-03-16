Wild Mushrooms with Garlic Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Rich Torrisi
April 2015

Garlic-spiked butter is key to this great dish; it’s added as soon as the roasted mushrooms come out of the oven. Slideshow: More Mushroom Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as hen-of-the-woods and stemmed shiitake, cut into large pieces
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped mixed herbs, such as chives and tarragon, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a bowl, combine the butter, garlic and parsley. Spread the mushrooms on 2 rimmed baking sheets, toss with the oil and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, stirring, until golden and tender. Toss the mushrooms with the garlic butter; season with salt and pepper. Scrape onto a platter, garnish with the herbs and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The garlic butter can be refrigerated for 1 week or frozen for 1 month.

