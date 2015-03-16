Wild Mushrooms with Garlic Butter

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a bowl, combine the butter, garlic and parsley. Spread the mushrooms on 2 rimmed baking sheets, toss with the oil and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, stirring, until golden and tender. Toss the mushrooms with the garlic butter; season with salt and pepper. Scrape onto a platter, garnish with the herbs and serve warm.