Wild Mushrooms with Garlic Butter

Garlic-spiked butter is key to this great dish; it’s added as soon as the roasted mushrooms come out of the oven. Slideshow: More Mushroom Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a bowl, combine the butter, garlic and parsley. Spread the mushrooms on 2 rimmed baking sheets, toss with the oil and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, stirring, until golden and tender. Toss the mushrooms with the garlic butter; season with salt and pepper. Scrape onto a platter, garnish with the herbs and serve warm.
Make Ahead
The garlic butter can be refrigerated for 1 week or frozen for 1 month.
