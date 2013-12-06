Wild Mushroom Pad Thai
Play around with different types of mushrooms in this pad Thai: In summer, try buttery-sweet chanterelles. In the spring, you can splurge for a few morels. Slideshow: Thai Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound dried pad Thai rice noodles (banh pho)
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoons tamarind paste (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha or chile-garlic sauce
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 small shallots, thinly sliced
  • 8 ounces mixed wild mushrooms, stems removed and halved
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup julienned carrots (from about 1/3 pound carrots)
  • 4 scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces, plus finely chopped scallions, for garnish
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup bean sprouts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the noodles in a large bowl and cover with very hot water. Let soak until just pliable, about 15 minutes (or according to package directions). Drain the noodles in a colander, shaking off any excess water.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the brown sugar, tamarind paste and Sriracha.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick wok or skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots and mushrooms and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and carrots and stir-fry until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the noodles and the 4 scallions and stir-fry until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Scrape the noodles to one side of the pan and add the eggs. Cook, stirring occasionally, until nearly set, about 1 minute. Toss everything together. Add the sauce and stir-fry until the noodles are evenly coated and the sauce has thickened slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the pad Thai to a platter. Garnish with the bean sprouts and thinly sliced scallions, then serve.

Notes

Tamarind paste is available from Indian, Asian and Latin markets.

