Wiener Schnitzel with Potato-Cucumber Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and ­simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool, then halve lengthwise.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the chopped dill and mustard. Gradually whisk in the 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the potatoes, cucumber and red onion and toss to coat.

Step 3 Put the flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the veal cutlets with salt and pepper, then dredge in the flour and shake off the excess. Dip the cutlets in the eggs, then gently dredge in the breadcrumbs.