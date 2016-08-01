Wiener Schnitzel with Potato-Cucumber Salad

At San Luis, an Alto Adige mountain retreat, the regional food is heavily influenced by the hotel's Austrian and German neighbors. This classic schnitzel is the perfect example, but San Luis's chef Arturo Spicocchi has lightened a traditional potato salad by folding in thinly sliced crisp cucumber. Slideshow: More Veal Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool, then halve lengthwise.
In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the chopped dill and mustard. Gradually whisk in the 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the potatoes, cucumber and red onion and toss to coat.
Put the flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Season the veal cutlets with salt and pepper, then dredge in the flour and shake off the excess. Dip the cutlets in the eggs, then gently dredge in the breadcrumbs.
In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Add half of the veal cutlets in a single layer and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes total. Transfer the schnitzels to a paper towel–lined plate to drain and sprinkle with salt; transfer to a platter. Repeat with the remaining veal. Garnish the schnitzels with dill sprigs and serve with the potato-cucumber salad and lemon wedges.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5