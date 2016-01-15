Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
December 2014

Find the best tomatoes you can for this effortless pasta dish. Head to the local farmers’ market for in-season tomatoes. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound whole-wheat spaghetti
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 pound ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, to a large bowl, add the olive oil, tomatoes and ½ teaspoon salt. Let sit until the spaghetti is done cooking.

Step 3    

Add the drained spaghetti to the bowl and mix well. Serve.

