Whole Wheat Spaghetti Primavera

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Stir in the zucchini, peas, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are tender and the garlic is pale golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the cream and remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 2

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the vegetable mixture in the skillet along with 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water and the cheese. Add more pasta cooking water for a thinner sauce, then season with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the pea shoots, if using.