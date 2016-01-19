Whole Wheat Spaghetti Primavera
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Feel free to substitute or add whichever seasonal vegetables you have on hand for this easy primavera dish. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced
  • 1 cup frozen baby peas
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1 pound dried whole wheat spaghetti
  • 1/2 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup pea shoots (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Stir in the zucchini, peas, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally until the vegetables are tender and the garlic is pale golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the cream and remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the vegetable mixture in the skillet along with 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water and the cheese. Add more pasta cooking water for a thinner sauce, then season with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the pea shoots, if using.

