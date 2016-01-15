Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Garlic & Olive Oil

© Scott Hocker
Garlic is used two different ways in this dish. The intense garlic bite is great with the sturdy flavors of whole-wheat spaghetti. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook spaghetti according to package instructions in a pot of well-salted boiling water.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a large skillet set over medium heat, add 1/4 cup of the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add three-quarters of the garlic and ½ teaspoon salt. When garlic starts to smell fragrant, after about 1 minute, add a small splash of the pasta cooking water.
Step 3
When the spaghetti is done, drain and add to the skillet. Mix well, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining garlic. Mix again and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5