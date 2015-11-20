Whole Wheat Spaghetti and Zucchini Mac and Cheese
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Ian Knauer
July 2014

Feel free to substitute or add whichever seasonal vegetables you have on hand. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 medium zucchini, sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2/3 cup whole milk yogurt
  • 1 pound dried whole wheat spaghetti
  • 1/2 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups mixed shredded cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot. Stir in the zucchini, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally until the zucchini is tender and the garlic is pale golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the zucchini mixture in the skillet along with 1/4 cup of the pasta cooking water. Add more pasta cooking water for a thinner sauce. Transfer the pasta to a 3 quart baking dish and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake the mac n cheese until the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes.

