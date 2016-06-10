Whole-Wheat Rosemary Crisps

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, dissolve 1 of the bouillon cubes in the hot water. Let the broth cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 In a food processor, pulse both flours with the sugar and salt. Scatter the butter on top and pulse until a coarse meal forms. Add the broth and pulse until the dough comes together. Transfer to a work surface and gather into a ball. Cut in half and pat into disks; wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each disk of dough to a 12-inch round and transfer to a prepared baking sheet. Brush the rounds with milk and sprinkle with rosemary. Finely grate the second bouillon cube on top.