Whole-Wheat Rosemary Crisps
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes two 12-inch rounds
Justin Chapple
July 2016

F&W's Justin Chapple uses a secret ingredient in his crispy crackers: chicken bouillon cubes. He uses the seasoning in the dough, then he also grates some of it over the crackers for an additional hit of flavor. Slideshow: More Cracker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken bouillon cubes (about 1/2 ounce each)
  • 1/3 cup hot water
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
  • Milk, for brushing
  • Crushed dried rosemary leaves, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, dissolve 1 of the bouillon cubes in the hot water. Let the broth cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse both flours with the sugar and salt. Scatter the butter on top and pulse until a coarse meal forms. Add the broth and pulse until the dough comes together. Transfer to a work surface  and gather into a ball. Cut in half and pat into disks; wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each disk of dough to a 12-inch round and transfer to a prepared baking sheet. Brush the rounds with milk and sprinkle with rosemary. Finely grate the second bouillon cube on top. 

Step 4    

Bake the crackers for about 18 minutes, until crisp. Let  cool completely, then break into large shards and serve.

Make Ahead

The crisps can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

