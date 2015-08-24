Whole-Wheat Pasta with Spicy Chorizo and Kale
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

The spicy chorizo and hearty kale make this a great wintery pasta dish. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/4 ounces whole-wheat penne
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 5 ounces spicy chorizo, chopped (1 cup)
  • Chile flakes, to taste
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups chopped kale
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions.

Step 2    

In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it begins to soften and brown. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes, or until the chorizo is cooked and the onion is nicely browned. Add the chile flakes, garlic and kale and cook until the kale is just barely wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss to coat well. Add more olive oil as necessary and generously season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper

