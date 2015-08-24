Whole-Wheat Pasta with Spicy Chorizo and Kale

© Kristen Stevens
The spicy chorizo and hearty kale make this a great wintery pasta dish. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions.
Step 2
In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it begins to soften and brown. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes, or until the chorizo is cooked and the onion is nicely browned. Add the chile flakes, garlic and kale and cook until the kale is just barely wilted, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.
Step 3
Add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss to coat well. Add more olive oil as necessary and generously season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper