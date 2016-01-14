Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Roasted Berries

F&W’s Justin Chapple uses a resealable plastic bag to mix his pancake batter and pipe out perfect pancakes—resulting in one less bowl to wash. Slideshow: More Pancakes Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the berries with 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the berries are just softened.
Meanwhile, set a large resealable plastic bag in a tall bowl to hold it upright. In the bag, whisk the milk with the eggs and the melted butter, then add both flours, the remaining 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar, the baking powder and salt; stir until incorporated.
Preheat a griddle and brush lightly with melted butter. Gently twist the bag and hold it upright. Using scissors, snip off 1/4 inch from a bottom corner. For each batch of pancakes, pipe 4-inch rounds of batter onto the griddle. Cook over moderate heat until bubbles appear on the surface of the pancakes, 2 to 3 minutes; flip and cook until risen and golden brown, 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates and top with the berries, whipped cream and confectioners’ sugar.
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: The perfect way to start your day.
Date Published: 2017-06-11