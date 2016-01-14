Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Roasted Berries
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
February 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple uses a resealable plastic bag to mix his pancake batter and pipe out perfect pancakes—resulting in one less bowl to wash. Slideshow: More Pancakes Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups mixed berries, such as blueberries, raspberries and halved strawberries
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter, plus more for brushing
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Whipped cream and confectioners' sugar, for topping

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the berries with 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the berries are just softened.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, set a large resealable plastic bag in a tall bowl  to hold it upright. In the bag, whisk the milk with the eggs and the melted butter, then add both flours, the remaining  3 tablespoons of granulated sugar, the baking powder and salt; stir until incorporated.

Step 3    

Preheat a griddle and brush lightly with melted butter. Gently twist the bag and hold it upright. Using scissors, snip off 1/4 inch from a bottom corner. For each batch of pancakes, pipe 4-inch rounds of batter onto the griddle. Cook over moderate heat until bubbles appear on the surface of the pancakes, 2 to 3 minutes; flip and cook until risen and golden brown, 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates and top with the berries, whipped cream and confectioners’ sugar.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up