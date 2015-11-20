Whole Wheat Mac and Cheese with Chicken
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 
Ian Knauer

This recipe makes great use of leftover roasted chicken. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound whole wheat ziti
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups shredded yellow cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, then drain.

Step 3    

While the pasta is cooking, in a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then whisk in the flour and cook, whisking, until the flour is fragrant, about 4 minutes. Whisk in the milk and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then bring to a boil, whisking. Boil until the milk is slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in 1 1/2 cups of the cheddar and the parmesan cheeses until melted, then whisk in the chicken. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the pasta together with the sauce and transfer to a 3-quart baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese.

Step 4    

Bake the mac and cheese until the filling is bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve.

