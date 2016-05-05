Whole Smoked Onions

© Eva Kolenko
Whole-smoking onions in your spent coals yields a silky, deep-golden interior. The smoky puree is incredibly versatile and can be folded into dips, smeared on steaks or whisked into vinaigrettes. Slideshow: More Onion Recipes
When the embers in your grill are beginning to die down, carefully tuck in the onions at the edge. Cook until charred and tender throughout, at least 3 hours, depending on the volume and heat of your embers. Let cool completely, then scoop the tender, smoky flesh into a bowl.
