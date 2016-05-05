Whole Smoked Onions
George Mendes
June 2016

Whole-smoking onions in your spent coals yields a silky, deep-golden interior. The smoky puree is incredibly versatile and can be folded into dips, smeared on steaks or whisked into vinaigrettes. Slideshow: More Onion Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 medium yellow onions or large shallots

How to Make It

Step

When the embers in your grill are beginning to die down, carefully tuck in the onions at the edge. Cook until charred and tender throughout, at least 3 hours, depending on the volume and heat of your embers. Let cool completely, then scoop the tender, smoky flesh into a bowl.

