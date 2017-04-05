Whole Sardines with Parsley 

Step 1

Pat the sardines dry with paper towels and season generously with salt. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add 3 of the garlic cloves and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add half of the sardines, 1 tablespoon of the parsley and ½ teaspoon of the crushed red pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the sardines are browned and just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the vinegar and cook until the liquid is reduced, about 1 minute. Discard the garlic and transfer the sardines to a platter; tent with foil. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with the remaining olive oil, garlic, sardines, parsley, crushed red pepper and vinegar.