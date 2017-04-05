Whole-Roasted Kohlrabi 

Kohlrabi is a cruciferous vegetable, but Tel Aviv chef Asaf Doktor’s roasted version tastes inexplicably—yet deliciously—like an unctuous artichoke heart. Slideshow: More Roasted Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, drizzle the kohlrabi with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 1 1/2 hours, until charred on the outside and tender within. Let cool slightly, then peel.
Arrange the kohlrabi on a platter. Generously drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the feta, jalapeños, thyme and sesame seeds and serve.
Author Name: Leigh Bartolomeo
Review Body: Earthy, mildly sweet, tang from the feta, heat from the pepper, nutty....super yummy!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-10-20