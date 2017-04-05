Whole-Roasted Kohlrabi 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Asaf Doktor
May 2017

Kohlrabi is a cruciferous vegetable, but Tel Aviv chef Asaf Doktor’s roasted version tastes inexplicably—yet deliciously—like an unctuous artichoke heart. Slideshow: More Roasted Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 medium kohlrabi (3 pounds)
  • Extra-virgin olive oil,  for drizzling 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 ounces feta, crumbled (1 cup) 
  • 2 jalapeños—halved lengthwise, seeded  and very thinly sliced crosswise 
  • 2 tablespoons thyme leaves 
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°.  On a large rimmed baking sheet, drizzle the kohlrabi with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about  1 1/2 hours, until charred on the outside and tender within.  Let cool slightly, then peel.

Step 2    

Arrange the kohlrabi on  a platter. Generously drizzle with olive oil and season  with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the feta, jalapeños, thyme and sesame seeds and serve.  

