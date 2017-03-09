Whole Roast Snapper with Sichuan Butter
This easy roast fish from Underbelly chef Chris Shepherd is brushed with a toasty brown butter flecked with tingly Sichuan peppercorns while cooking. Pair it with a minerally Chablis or an unoaked California Chardonnay to complement the spice.
- Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon hot chile oil
- 1 teaspoon finely ground Sichuan peppercorns
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 1 tablespoon canola oil, plus more for greasing
- One 2 1/2-pound whole red snapper, cleaned
- 1 leek, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced crosswise
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 4 small heads of baby bok choy (1 1/2 pounds), trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1/4 cup Chinkiang vinegar (Chinese black vinegar)
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
How to make this recipe
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small skillet, cook 3 tablespoons of the butter over moderately high heat, stirring, until the milk solids are golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl; let cool completely. Using a fork, mix in the chile oil, peppercorns and remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. Season the Sichuan butter with salt and refrigerate until spreadable, 10 minutes.
Grease a rimmed baking sheet with canola oil. Using a knife, make 4 shallow slashes on each side of the fish. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to the baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, then spread the Sichuan butter on top of the fish. Roast for about 20 minutes longer, basting occasionally, until the thickest part of the flesh flakes with a fork.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of canola oil. Add the leek and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until just softened, 3 minutes. Add the bok choy and a pinch of salt. Stir-fry until the bok choy is just wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.
Using a large, thin spatula, transfer the fish to a platter and spoon any pan juices on top. Pile the bok choy around the fish and drizzle with the sesame oil. Serve right away.