Whole Roast Snapper with Sichuan Butter 

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of canola oil. Add the leek and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until just softened, 3 minutes. Add the bok choy and a pinch of salt. Stir-fry until the bok choy is just wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.