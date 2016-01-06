Whole Roast Snapper with Heirloom Tomatoes and Olives
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
John Besh

“This is my go-to whole roast fish,” Besh says. “It’s perfect for summer, when heirloom tomatoes are readily available.” Besh likes to use Gulf red snapper but says that the recipe works with just about any kind of fish.  Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • One 4-pound whole red snapper, cleaned and scaled
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 orange, thinly sliced
  • Generous pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1 pint heirloom cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup pitted olives
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 2 chopped scallions, for garnish
  • Leaves from 2 basil sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Grease a large rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan with olive oil. Using a sharp knife, make 1/4-inch-deep slashes on both sides of the fish at 1-inch intervals; transfer to the baking sheet. Season the fish inside and out with salt and black pepper and stuff the cavity with the garlic, thyme, shallot, orange and crushed red pepper. Scatter the tomatoes and olives around the fish, then pour the wine over the tomatoes and olives.

Step 2    

Roast the fish until it is golden and cooked through and the tomatoes are nicely charred, about 40 minutes. Transfer the fish to a platter.

Step 3    

Add the 1/4 cup of olive oil to the baking sheet and toss with the tomatoes and olives. Spoon the tomatoes, olives and sauce over and around the fish, garnish with the scallions and basil and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Fresh, orange-scented Argentinean white.

