Whole Roast Snapper with Heirloom Tomatoes and Olives

“This is my go-to whole roast fish,” Besh says. “It’s perfect for summer, when heirloom tomatoes are readily available.” Besh likes to use Gulf red snapper but says that the recipe works with just about any kind of fish.
Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Grease a large rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan with olive oil. Using a sharp knife, make 1/4-inch-deep slashes on both sides of the fish at 1-inch intervals; transfer to the baking sheet. Season the fish inside and out with salt and black pepper and stuff the cavity with the garlic, thyme, shallot, orange and crushed red pepper. Scatter the tomatoes and olives around the fish, then pour the wine over the tomatoes and olives.
Roast the fish until it is golden and cooked through and the tomatoes are nicely charred, about 40 minutes. Transfer the fish to a platter.
Add the 1/4 cup of olive oil to the baking sheet and toss with the tomatoes and olives. Spoon the tomatoes, olives and sauce over and around the fish, garnish with the scallions and basil and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: rouxmama
Review Body: Excellent recipe. Definitely not the sum of its parts, but rich and decadent. The flavor of the fish was complex and the tomatoes and olives were delectable and complementary. Super easy. I see adding artichoke hearts the next time I make this as well. Thank you, John Besh!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-13