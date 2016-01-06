Whole Roast Snapper with Heirloom Tomatoes and Olives

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450°. Grease a large rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan with olive oil. Using a sharp knife, make 1/4-inch-deep slashes on both sides of the fish at 1-inch intervals; transfer to the baking sheet. Season the fish inside and out with salt and black pepper and stuff the cavity with the garlic, thyme, shallot, orange and crushed red pepper. Scatter the tomatoes and olives around the fish, then pour the wine over the tomatoes and olives.