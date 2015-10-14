Whole-Grain Stuffing with Mustard Greens, Mushrooms and Fontina

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Butter a 4-quart baking dish.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the farro until al dente, about 20 minutes. Drain well; transfer to a very large bowl.

Step 3 Meanwhile, spread the bread on a large baking sheet and toast until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes. Transfer to the bowl.

Step 4 In a large nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the leeks and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the mustard greens in batches and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Add the vegetables to the bowl.

Step 5 In the same skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add half of the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the bowl. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, 1 tablespoon of oil and mushrooms.