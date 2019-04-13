Whole-Fruit Rocket Pops

Like so many kids, summers at the beach were everything to me: freedom, friends, fresh air, and most of all—frozen treats from the truck that pulled into the beach parking lot each afternoon, which we’d run to meet with crumpled bills clenched tightly in our fists. There was nothing better than those sticky sweets and the satisfaction that came from choosing whatever you wanted from the familiar menu. I usually opted for a strawberry shortcake pop, but once in a while I relished a rocket pop. Who could resist those bright, sugary layers, as well as the bonus of the deep blue your tongue turned? Perfect for showing off to your siblings. Flash forward 30 years and I still get nostalgic for those pops. Of course, they’ve now become a favorite of my 5-year-old daughter, too, on our annual family pilgrimage to beautiful Good Harbor Beach on the North Shore near Boston. But, as a mom, the ingredients don’t thrill me as much as they once did. So I decided to make a version of my own, still bursting with deep hues and summer flavor but with a slightly more adult approach. Mine are layered with strawberry-lime, coconut-banana and ginger, and blueberry-mint. Making the simple base for the layers is easy using a home blender; just be sure to freeze each layer sufficiently before pouring in the next, and use a small funnel to get even layers and keep the sides of your popsicle mold clean. Rest assured, the kids will still come running!