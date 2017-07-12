Smoked whitefish salad is a staple in many Jewish delis and bagel shops, and while excellent purchased versions abound, making your own is a snap. Our recipe is creamy (we add both mayonnaise and crème fraîche) and lightly smoky with a lemony tang and plenty of fresh dill. We also add dill pickle for a hit of acidity and crunch. We like to spread the salad on pumpernickel triangles or bagel chips and top it with thin slices of cucumber, but spreading it on bagels or scooping it over a bed of crunchy lettuce never gets old. Slideshow: More Whitefish Recipes